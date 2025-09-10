Murree Police To Take Action Against Illegal Display Of Weapons On Social Media
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:25 PM
The Murree Police have announced that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who take and display pictures with weapons, or create and advertise TikTok videos featuring them
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Murree Police have announced that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who take and display pictures with weapons, or create and advertise TikTok videos featuring them.
“The move comes as part of a directive from District Police Officer (DPO) Murree, Asif Amin Awan, to curb illegal activities on the social media,” a police spokesperson stated on Wednesday.
He said the act of taking pictures with weapons and using them for TikToks and other social media advertisements was a legal offence, warning no concessions would be made for violators.
The spokesperson reiterated that the display and advertisement of weapons on social media platforms would not be tolerated, and anyone participating in such illegal activities would face legal consequences.
He urged the public to assist law enforcement by identifying and discouraging violators.
Recent Stories
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..
Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case
ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education ..
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural p ..
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th de ..
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli aggression against Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case9 minutes ago
-
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sharjeel9 minutes ago
-
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural prosperity9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli aggression against Qatar5 minutes ago
-
Medical equipment worth Rs 3.3m donated to FIC5 minutes ago
-
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs18 minutes ago
-
Govt, civic bodies work round the clock to safeguard citizens during rains, floods: Murad Shah5 minutes ago
-
Murree Police to take action against illegal display of weapons on social media5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur16 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council16 minutes ago