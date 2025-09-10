Open Menu

Murree Police To Take Action Against Illegal Display Of Weapons On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:25 PM

The Murree Police have announced that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who take and display pictures with weapons, or create and advertise TikTok videos featuring them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Murree Police have announced that strict legal action will be taken against individuals who take and display pictures with weapons, or create and advertise TikTok videos featuring them.

“The move comes as part of a directive from District Police Officer (DPO) Murree, Asif Amin Awan, to curb illegal activities on the social media,” a police spokesperson stated on Wednesday.

He said the act of taking pictures with weapons and using them for TikToks and other social media advertisements was a legal offence, warning no concessions would be made for violators.

The spokesperson reiterated that the display and advertisement of weapons on social media platforms would not be tolerated, and anyone participating in such illegal activities would face legal consequences.

He urged the public to assist law enforcement by identifying and discouraging violators.

