Murree Rally Shows Solidarity With Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 09:58 PM

A rally organized by the district administration in Malika Kohsar Murree on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army

The rally was attended by officers and officials of government departments including Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

Ulema of all schools of thought, traders, hotel owners, leaders of political parties and people from all walks of life also participated in the rally, a DPR news release said.

The participants of the rally raised slogans of “Pak Army Zindabad” and “Pakistan Paindabad”.

They also also raised slogans against Indian aggression.

Addressing the rally participants, Deputy Commissioner Shirazi said that India committed a cowardly act by targeting civilians in the darkness of night, which was condemnable.

“The entire nation stands by the Pakistan Army,” he added.

The scholars, in their speeches, said India had never won before and would not win now. The nation would full back the Pakistan Army to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

