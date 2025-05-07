Murree Rally Shows Solidarity With Pak Army
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 09:58 PM
A rally organized by the district administration in Malika Kohsar Murree on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A rally organized by the district administration in Malika Kohsar Murree on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army
The rally was attended by officers and officials of government departments including Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.
Ulema of all schools of thought, traders, hotel owners, leaders of political parties and people from all walks of life also participated in the rally, a DPR news release said.
The participants of the rally raised slogans of “Pak Army Zindabad” and “Pakistan Paindabad”.
They also also raised slogans against Indian aggression.
Addressing the rally participants, Deputy Commissioner Shirazi said that India committed a cowardly act by targeting civilians in the darkness of night, which was condemnable.
“The entire nation stands by the Pakistan Army,” he added.
The scholars, in their speeches, said India had never won before and would not win now. The nation would full back the Pakistan Army to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.
Recent Stories
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug ..
FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted power supply
Women University organizes rally against Indian aggression
LHCBA stages rally in support of armed forces, condemns Indian aggression
Business community expresses solidarity to armed forces in wake of unprovoked In ..
Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Prof Asif Qadri
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development6 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life Cycle Management Sys ..2 minutes ago
-
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army2 minutes ago
-
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug dealers8 minutes ago
-
FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted power supply8 minutes ago
-
Women University organizes rally against Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
LHCBA stages rally in support of armed forces, condemns Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Prof Asif Qadri6 minutes ago
-
Maritime security for regional stability, international peace: Turkish CG8 minutes ago
-
EPI, UNICEF distribute 20 electric scooters among female vaccinators2 hours ago