Murree Residents Decry Lack Of Local Forest Fire Fighting Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Murree residents on Saturday decried lack of proper forest fire fighting facilities in the country's famous and mostly frequently visited tourist attraction that has become susceptible to raging forest fires amid sizzling heatwave prevailing in the country.
Talking to APP, Tariq Mehmood a local Murree resident said that in the recent forest fires of Murree, Ghora Gali Beat, and Terat Beat forests were destroyed completely due to the incompetent management of the Forest Department numerous valuable trees, and wildlife were destroyed.
"It is the season of birds to lay their eggs. If one wants to witness the devastation of wildlife, one should go to Murree's Terat Beat where dead birds' eggs and hatchlings are found everywhere. They are very costly vehicles used for the forest department's family and household use. But there is no bowser or tanker to extinguish emergency fire in the forest," he alleged.
Tariq Mehmood mentioned that generally, the forest fires occurred in summers.
He suggested that if each beat had multiple water tankers or water pumps that could be operated from different springs and gorges, the fire could be extinguished.
Decades ago, he informed that the local volunteers were given water tubes and sprinklers, but this policy was put on the back burner. "Forest guards and forester go to their houses at night. If fire breaks out at night, how would it be controlled, it is necessary to reactivate local volunteers so that they can alert the government agencies in case of emergency," he said.
He urged the Punjab government to form a committee on the incompetence of the department and punish the officers responsible for such a huge loss.
It merits mention that the Armed Forces and Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 and other civic agencies jointly put out the recent inferno after tedious efforts but the forest fire left many precious pine trees and other local species turned to ashes.
/395
Recent Stories
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Home dept to install cameras in 43 Jails3 minutes ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress3 minutes ago
-
Minister visits control rooms for cleanliness on Eid3 minutes ago
-
Khanzada termed the budget public friendly13 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets federal petroleum minister13 minutes ago
-
CM meets delegation of Bar Councils13 minutes ago
-
Minister condoles families of deceased sanitary workers13 minutes ago
-
CM orders to ensure public welfare steps on Eid23 minutes ago
-
Govt allies, Opposition express confidence on CM Bugti, announce to support budget33 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures for welfare of lawyers : Azam Nazir Tarar33 minutes ago
-
Well equipped ambulances provided to Saidu Group of Hospitals33 minutes ago
-
CTP finalises traffic plan for tourists visiting Murree on Eid43 minutes ago