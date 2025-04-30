Open Menu

Murree Road Adorned With Colourful Flowers: PHA

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Almost all the green belts on the Murree Road have been adorned with seasonal colourful flowers, giving an eye refreshing view in the hot weather.

On the special instructions of Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, different varieties of flowers had been cultivated in a way, which had increased the beauty of Murree Road many times, a PHA spokesman said.

Flowers could be seen blossoming on the city’s main artery all the way from Saddar to Faizabad giving a sense of freshening and rejuvenation to commuters and passersby, he added.

The spokesman said it was the mission of PHA DG Ahmed Hassan Ranjha to make the garrison city green and beautiful.

"We have planted seasonal flowers to the green belts of Murree Road, which will maintain the lush environment and enhance its beauty," he added.

Other main roads and parks of the city were also being decorated with beautiful flowering plants, the spokesman said.

