Murree Road Adorned With Colourful Flowers: PHA
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Almost all the green belts on the Murree Road have been adorned with seasonal colourful flowers, giving an eye refreshing view in the hot weather.
On the special instructions of Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, different varieties of flowers had been cultivated in a way, which had increased the beauty of Murree Road many times, a PHA spokesman said.
Flowers could be seen blossoming on the city’s main artery all the way from Saddar to Faizabad giving a sense of freshening and rejuvenation to commuters and passersby, he added.
The spokesman said it was the mission of PHA DG Ahmed Hassan Ranjha to make the garrison city green and beautiful.
"We have planted seasonal flowers to the green belts of Murree Road, which will maintain the lush environment and enhance its beauty," he added.
Other main roads and parks of the city were also being decorated with beautiful flowering plants, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BVH6 minutes ago
-
Indian baseless allegations exposed: Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects examination centre6 minutes ago
-
Saif-ul-Muluk reopens for tourists after six months6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects campaign under Suthra Punjab initiative6 minutes ago
-
408 illegal structures removed, 77 properties sealed6 minutes ago
-
Murree Road adorned with colourful flowers: PHA6 minutes ago
-
Two-Day DFDI forum concludes with pledge to position Pakistan as regional leader in technology6 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman assures accelerated development work in Sector I-1216 minutes ago
-
SACM visits special education centre of excellence16 minutes ago
-
AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria26 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FDA26 minutes ago