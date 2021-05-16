UrduPoint.com
Murree Road Being Illuminated By Installing Colorful Lamps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Murree Road being illuminated by installing colorful lamps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority Malik Abid Hussain Sunday said the installation of decorative and electric light bulbs for the beautification of major highways including Murree Road are underway.

"We will make Rawalpindi an ideal model city in terms of natural green and eco-friendly." said Abid.

He was talking to the public and local PTI officials during the visit to various union councils in the city and Cantt.

Malik Abid Hussain said that the basic work of making all the parks in the city natural green has been completed, he added.

Malik Abid Hussain said that the pots of more than one hundred types of flowers have been decorated on both sides of Murree Road and on the middle divider line.

In addition to the installation of colorful lights under the overhead bridges and metro bus tracks, the city gates are also being decorated with paintings, he mentioned.

He said that in addition to turn the city parks into natural green spots, Miawaki forests have also begun to grow on vacant lands around educational institutions and government buildings.

"Miawaki forests grow ten times faster than normal plants and this is why the PHA decided to plant Miyawaki forests on vacant government lands throughout the city" he maintained.

He said PHA is working day and night to increase the number of forests and orchards, which have started growing more than one hundred varieties of flowers and other plants in all of its nurseries in the parks.

He said PHA would distribute these plants among the citizens free of cost which would help to get an active role of the citizens in growing forests.

