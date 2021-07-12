UrduPoint.com
Murree Road Rwp made signal free to ensure smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Due to the efforts of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Murree Road has been made signal free to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, due to the efforts of CTO, the work of Marrir Chowk was completed after Liaquat Bagh Chowk to provide uninterrupted traffic flow on the city's main artery, from Saddar to Faizabad.

Now, the citizens would be able to travel on Murree Road without any hindrance, he added.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal informed that all out efforts were being made to run the Traffic Police on modern lines so that the road users could be facilitated.

He further said Traffic officers and Wardens had been directed to make earnest efforts to regulate traffic on city roads and solve traffic related problems, adding, signal free Murree Road would prove a great facility for the motorists.

The traffic load on city roads was being monitored through cameras installed on vehicles of CTP, he added.

The CTP Rawalpindi would be made a model for the entire province, he said and urged the citizens to play their due to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads and observe traffic rules.

