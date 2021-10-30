UrduPoint.com

Murree Road Towards Faizabad Closed For All Kinds Of Traffic

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Murree Road towards Faizabad closed for all kinds of traffic

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Saturday completely closed the Murree Road for traffic between the garrison city and federal capital amid banned outfit's long march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Saturday completely closed the Murree Road for traffic between the garrison city and Federal capital amid banned outfit's long march.

In a recent update on road situation, the CTP informed that Murree Road towards Faizabad was completely closed on both sides by installing containers.

However, the citizens would be able to enter Rawalpindi by using alternate routes of Expressway and IJP Road.

CTP has also created a complete diversion from the Ninth Avenue signal to Stadium Road, and the citizens were advised to use Expressway and IJP Road from Faizabad Road. It added that due to the diversion placed at Punjab House, traffic was being diverted to Jhanda Bazaar.

Moreover, due to diversion from Haider Road turn to Murree Road, the traffic was being diverted to Saddar. The commuters were urged to use Peshawar Road and Old Airport Road to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi as an alternate route. "Jhelum Road and Old Airport Road can be used to reach Rawalpindi from Rawat," the CTP updated.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, additional traffic police personnel and patrolling officers were also deployed on all alternative roads.

Additional car lifting vehicles would also be on patrol to prevent no parking and unimpeded traffic flow, it said.

