Murree' s winter scenery steals hearts of visitors this weekend

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) As the weekend unfolded, the scenic hill station of Murree witnessed a massive influx of tourists, eager to experience the magic of the snow-covered mountains and revel in the crisp, cool air

The roads leading to Murree were choked with cars, motorcycles and buses, as families, friends and couples alike flocked to this popular getaway on weekend, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Murree' s winter scenery steals the hearts of visitors this Weekend where hill station's frosty landscape has left visitors spellbound, with its snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes and picturesque valleys, making it a perfect winter

getaway, report added.

"I have been waiting for this trip for weeks!" exclaimed student from Islamabad, who was visiting Murree with her friends".

"I love coming to Murree, it's so peaceful and serene," said a businessman comes from Lahore, who was visiting the hill station with his family".

"The kids are having a blast, and we are enjoying the cooler weather," he added, as his children played in the nearby park. Meanwhile, the local vendors and shopkeepers were thrilled with the surge in tourist activity.

"It has been a great weekend for business," said Rashid, a shopkeeper at the Murree Mall Road.

"We have had a lot of customers and sales have been brisk," he added, as he arranged his wares to attract more customers.

Despite the chaos and congestion on the roads, the tourists were in high spirits, enjoying the scenic views, the cool weather and the various attractions that Murree has to offer.

"It's a bit crowded, but it's worth it," said a tourist from Karachi. "The views are breathtaking and the atmosphere is so lively," she added, as she strolled along the Mall Road, taking in the sights and sounds of the bustling hill station.

To manage the heavy influx of traffic, traffic police officials were also deployed at various points along the route, advising motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic rules.

"We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic," said DSP Traffic, Murree.

"Motorists are advised to drive slowly, use low gear and avoid overtaking, especially on steep and slippery

roads."

The traffic police also devised a comprehensive plan to manage the traffic, including diversion of traffic at certain points, deployment of additional personnel, and provision of emergency services.