Murree' S Winter Scenery Steals Hearts Of Visitors This Weekend
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) As the weekend unfolded, the scenic hill station of Murree witnessed a massive influx of tourists, eager to experience the magic of the snow-covered mountains and revel in the crisp, cool air
The roads leading to Murree were choked with cars, motorcycles and buses, as families, friends and couples alike flocked to this popular getaway on weekend, said a report aired by a private news channel.
Murree' s winter scenery steals the hearts of visitors this Weekend where hill station's frosty landscape has left visitors spellbound, with its snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes and picturesque valleys, making it a perfect winter
getaway, report added.
"I have been waiting for this trip for weeks!" exclaimed student from Islamabad, who was visiting Murree with her friends".
"I love coming to Murree, it's so peaceful and serene," said a businessman comes from Lahore, who was visiting the hill station with his family".
"The kids are having a blast, and we are enjoying the cooler weather," he added, as his children played in the nearby park. Meanwhile, the local vendors and shopkeepers were thrilled with the surge in tourist activity.
"It has been a great weekend for business," said Rashid, a shopkeeper at the Murree Mall Road.
"We have had a lot of customers and sales have been brisk," he added, as he arranged his wares to attract more customers.
Despite the chaos and congestion on the roads, the tourists were in high spirits, enjoying the scenic views, the cool weather and the various attractions that Murree has to offer.
"It's a bit crowded, but it's worth it," said a tourist from Karachi. "The views are breathtaking and the atmosphere is so lively," she added, as she strolled along the Mall Road, taking in the sights and sounds of the bustling hill station.
To manage the heavy influx of traffic, traffic police officials were also deployed at various points along the route, advising motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic rules.
"We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic," said DSP Traffic, Murree.
"Motorists are advised to drive slowly, use low gear and avoid overtaking, especially on steep and slippery
roads."
The traffic police also devised a comprehensive plan to manage the traffic, including diversion of traffic at certain points, deployment of additional personnel, and provision of emergency services.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iqbal, Channar elected President, General Secy LHC Bahawalpur Bar6 minutes ago
-
Experts outline path to economic growth for Pakistan at webinar6 minutes ago
-
FEB & GIF extend assistance to over 40% families, covering 649,000 federal government employees6 minutes ago
-
Murree' s winter scenery steals hearts of visitors this weekend6 minutes ago
-
Call for supporting anti-smoking drive6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt's youth-centric initiatives set to drive socio-economic growth: Fahad Shahbaz1 hour ago
-
Man held for injuring sister-in-law1 hour ago
-
APHC leader Agha Hassan slams Indian authorities over growing drug menace in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurates free Palate surgical camp11 hours ago
-
Policeman martyred, two dacoits killed in encounter11 hours ago
-
Senior journalist Rana Imran Latif meets PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari12 hours ago
-
Overloaded truck overturns , 11 injured, five animals killed12 hours ago