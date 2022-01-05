UrduPoint.com

Murree Snowfall: Admin Issues Advisory For Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Murree snowfall: Admin issues advisory for tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The administration of Murree tehsil has issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree.

According to Assistant Commissioner Murree, the new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists as snowfall brought a large number of tourists to Murree.

The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The intermittent snowfall had attracted a large number of tourists to the area. The town had a parking capacity of nearly 35,00 vehicles while over 80,000 vehicles had entered Murree during last two days.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he added.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

He asked the citizens to follow traffic rules for maintaining the traffic flow.

He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors were deployed at all important points to facilitate the tourists and regulate traffic flow.

The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, he added.

