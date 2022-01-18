Murree snowfall: Admin issues advisory for tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The administration of Murree tehsil has issued travel advisory advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

According to Assistant Commissioner Murree, the new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists advising them not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall.

The instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists must be followed, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items.

The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016, Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

He asked the citizens to follow traffic rules for maintaining the traffic flow.

He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors was deployed at all important points to facilitate the tourists and regulate traffic flow.

The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, he added.

He informed that the district administration under a contingency plan formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree had finalized arrangements to control entry of vehicles in Murree.

A special plan was also finalized to ensure quick and timely relief and rescue operations, he said adding, two control rooms were set up at DC office, Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Office, Murree.

According to the new plan, the main focus would be on snow removal operations and traffic management. There would be regulated entry and maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to entry from all entry points in normal weather conditions.

The authorities concerned had been directed to remain alert during rain, snowfall predicted from Tuesday, January 18 to Thursday, January 20 in several districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

According to a district administration spokesman, Provincial Disaster Management Authority had directed the authorities concerned to remain alert during the forecast period.

The Met Office had informed that a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday, January 18 and may persist till Thursday, January 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, snowfall, light to moderate, is expected in Murree from Tuesday night to Thursday. Rain, light to moderate, is also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and other districts from Tuesday to Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall may cause road closure in Murree and prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside. All the authorities concerned had been advised to remain alert and also take all necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid loss of life and property, he added.

In addition to 268 personnel of the district police that were deployed to facilitate the tourists, three DSPs, 20 inspectors, 125 traffic wardens, 100 traffic assistants and 20 district police tourist guides were also deployed in the hill station, he said.

Special pickets have also been established on all routes that lead to Murree to avert trouble and the tourists have been asked not to park their vehicles on the side of the roads so that flow of traffic remains smooth.

