UrduPoint.com

Murree Snowfall: Admin Sets Up Special Control Room In DC Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Murree snowfall: Admin sets up special control room in DC office

Rawalpindi District Administration has set up a special control room in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate people particularly tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has set up a special control room in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate people particularly tourists.

According to a district administration spokesman, the control room would work round the clock under the supervision of Incharge Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters Anishah Hashmi.

The control room would continue to work till Jan 25 and can be contacted on 051-9292963.

The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control room.

Meanwhile, the administration of Murree tehsil has issued travel advisory for the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

The new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall, he said.

The instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists must be followed, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items. The tourists could also contact Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, he added.

He informed that the district administration under a contingency plan formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree had finalized arrangements to control entry of vehicles in Murree.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Police Punjab Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful pa ..

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

22 seconds ago
 Rio police launch major operation to retake favela ..

Rio police launch major operation to retake favela

24 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in case against teachers' pro ..

27 seconds ago
 Iran firefighters protest living conditions on dea ..

Iran firefighters protest living conditions on deadly blaze anniversary

29 seconds ago
 Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secu ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC project ..

16 minutes ago
 DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

DR Congo convicts get 15 years over jail rapes

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.