Murree snowfall: Admin sets up special control room in DC office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has set up a special control room in Deputy Commissioner Office to facilitate people particularly tourists.

According to a district administration spokesman, the control room would work round the clock under the supervision of Incharge Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters Anishah Hashmi.

The control room would continue to work till Jan 25 and can be contacted on 051-9292963.

The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control room.

Meanwhile, the administration of Murree tehsil has issued travel advisory for the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

The new travel advisory had been issued for the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall, he said.

The instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists must be followed, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against parking rules violators.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items. The tourists could also contact Assistant Commissioner office on 0321-3219221 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists, he added.

He informed that the district administration under a contingency plan formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree had finalized arrangements to control entry of vehicles in Murree.

