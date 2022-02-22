Murree snowfall; CTP issue traffic advisory for visitors

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Tuesday finalized all the traffic arrangements in view of expected snowfall at the hill station of Murree during February 22 to 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Tuesday finalized all the traffic arrangements in view of expected snowfall at the hill station of Murree during February 22 to 25.

According to CTO, necessary instructions had been issued to the staff posted at the checkpoints at the entrances of Murree. The CTO urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He said, not more than 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter in Murree, adding, traffic police had completed all the arrangements and a comprehensive traffic plan had also been issued for the convenience of tourists visiting Murree.

He informed that enhanced number of traffic wardens would perform special duties for the convenience of tourists. Special pickets had been set up at all the toll plazas and entrances of Murree in view of precautionary measures. Murree has a parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles, he said and advised the tourists to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He suggested the motorists to keep their vehicles fit before traveling to hill stations.

The CTP had devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he said and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police.

Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6, traffic police, and all the official pages would also provide awareness to the citizens about the severity of the weather and rush situation in Murree. He said citizens can contact the helpline number 051-9269200 or 03097770598 in case of any emergency to get guidance.

He advised the vehicle owners to avoid closing vehicles' windows while using heaters. Motorists should use chain on the tires of the vehicles as it is sleepy on the road during snowfall, he suggested.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the tourists and banners were exhibited on the highways and entrances of Murree, the CTO remarked.