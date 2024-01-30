Murree Snowfall Forecast; All Departments On High Alert
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Murree district administration after snowfall forecast by the Meteorological Department for the ‘The Queen of the Hills’, Murree on Tuesday put all the departments concerned on high alert.
According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the MET office had forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
In addition to moderate to heavy rain and snowfall during this period, the weather would remain cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas.
The minimum temperature is likely to be 00 to 02 degrees Celsius and maximum 07 to 09 degrees Celsius.
In view of the possibility of snowfall, the district administration put all the departments concerned on high alert and issued an advisory for the tourists.
The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures.
The tourists were urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree, he said adding, tire chains must be used in snowy areas.
The tourists were also asked to follow the traffic rules to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.
He informed that 13 tourist facilitation centers had been established at various places to help and guide the tourists.
In case of any emergency, Punjab emergency service, Rescue- 1122 could be contacted while the tourists could also use Tourism Helpline-1421, and PDMA Helpline-1129.
APP/hrm-azh
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adulterated milk wasted9 minutes ago
-
852 power pilferers arrested during last 5 months, Rs 68 million recovered10 minutes ago
-
Railways added ten more passenger trains in last year10 minutes ago
-
20 arrested, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held; cash, arms recovered in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Long awaited snowfall continues in Naran for third consecutive day19 minutes ago
-
Rescue workers’ leaves cancelled for general elections in Dera19 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh gets four women candidates for general elections19 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree29 minutes ago
-
Candidates face penalties for violating election rules in KP29 minutes ago
-
PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested30 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Dera50 minutes ago