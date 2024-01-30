Murree snowfall forecast; all departments on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Murree district administration after snowfall forecast by the Meteorological Department for the ‘The Queen of the Hills’, Murree on Tuesday put all the departments concerned on high alert.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the MET office had forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In addition to moderate to heavy rain and snowfall during this period, the weather would remain cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas.

The minimum temperature is likely to be 00 to 02 degrees Celsius and maximum 07 to 09 degrees Celsius.

In view of the possibility of snowfall, the district administration put all the departments concerned on high alert and issued an advisory for the tourists.

The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures.

The tourists were urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree, he said adding, tire chains must be used in snowy areas.

The tourists were also asked to follow the traffic rules to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

He informed that 13 tourist facilitation centers had been established at various places to help and guide the tourists.

In case of any emergency, Punjab emergency service, Rescue- 1122 could be contacted while the tourists could also use Tourism Helpline-1421, and PDMA Helpline-1129.

APP/hrm-azh