Murree snowfall forecast; all departments put on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas and also issued an advisory for the tourists.

In view of the possibility of snowfall, the district administration Murree has also put all the departments on high alert. The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures as there are chances of stormy rain and snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

According to a Provincial Disaster Manager Authority (PDMA) spokesman the chance of snow on Sunday will be up to 70 percent and there will be 75 percent chance of rain and snow on Monday as well. Weather conditions will remain uncertain from February 17 to 22, he informed.

The tourists visiting Murree were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures and plan their program keeping in mind the weather conditions.

He informed that Director General (DG) PDMA, Imran Qureshi had directed the Murree administration to remain on high alert.

Murree administration was ready to deal with any kind of situation, he said adding, the departments concerned were using every possible forum to provide information to the tourists.

The tourists should check the vehicles thoroughly before leaving for the journey, he urged the tourists and said that they should keep the necessary items in view of the snowfall.

He advised the tourists that in case of any emergency, PDMA helpline 1129 could be contacted. Murree district administration control room numbers 051-9269015, 051-9269016 and 051--9269018 could also be used by the tourists for help and assistance.

The PDMA spokesman further said that a WhatsApp number 0336-9804229 could also be used in case of any emergency.

Murree district administration after snowfall forecast by the Meteorological Department for the ‘The Queen of the Hills’, Murree on Saturday put all the departments concerned on high alert.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the MET office had forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree on Sunday and Monday.

The tourists were urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree, he said adding, tire chains must be used in snowy areas.

The tourists were also asked to follow the traffic rules to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

He informed that 13 tourist facilitation centers had been established at various places to help and guide the tourists.

In case of any emergency, Punjab emergency service, Rescue- 1122 could be contacted while the tourists could also use Tourism Helpline-1421, and PDMA Helpline-1129.

