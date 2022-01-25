UrduPoint.com

Murree Snowfall: Tourists Advised To Strictly Obey Traffic Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Murree snowfall: Tourists advised to strictly obey traffic rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday advised the tourists to strictly follow the traffic rules in Murree to avoid traffic congestion.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration had issued travel advisory to the tourists at entry points, advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

The administration ordered strict action in accordance with the law against parking rules violators.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items. The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place to facilitate the tourists in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

There would be regulated entry and maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to entry from all entry points in normal weather conditions, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Police Murree Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.