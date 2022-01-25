Murree snowfall: Tourists advised to strictly obey traffic rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district administration on Tuesday advised the tourists to strictly follow the traffic rules in Murree to avoid traffic congestion.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration had issued travel advisory to the tourists at entry points, advising the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016.

The administration ordered strict action in accordance with the law against parking rules violators.

No entry would be allowed between 5 pm to 5 am except for emergency services, vehicles carrying POL/LPG and food items. The tourists could contact control room on 051-9269016 and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree on 0321-5615668 to get information.

He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place to facilitate the tourists in Murree. Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in emergency, he added.

The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he said.

The tourists had been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle's tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road for capturing selfies and photos.

There would be regulated entry and maximum 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to entry from all entry points in normal weather conditions, he added.