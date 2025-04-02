Murree sparks as top visited touring site on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Thousands of tourists flocked to Murree on Eid holidays making it a top visited touring site. Besides locals from the twin city of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a magnificent number of tourists enjoyed pleasant weather in convenience travel arrangements made by the Distt Government.

Mall Road, Pindi Point, Ayubia and other areas witnessed huge rush round the clock. Hotels located in Jhiga Gali, Ghora Gali and rest houses were fully packed with the guests. People enjoyed with gast foods on various restaurants and shopping in Murree's markets.

The facility centers, control rooms and traffic management plan were fully implemented to manage. RWMC workers remained active for maintaining cleanliness in Murree and its surroundings round the clock. PHA, Municipal Corporation Murree and all other institutions performed their duties well on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbass Shirazi congratulated the officers and personnel for sacrificing their holidays in performing their duties well.