Open Menu

Murree To Get PHA On CM’s Directions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided to establish the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Murree to restore its natural beauty and promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided to establish the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Murree to restore its natural beauty and promote tourism.

In this regard, Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has assigned task to Director General PHA to preparing a summary for the Chief Minister’s approval.

According to the Housing Department’s spokesperson, the new PHA will expand green areas, launch large-scale tree plantation drives to promote local forests, organise exhibitions and public events for citizens and tourists, and develop a revenue generation model through advertisements, signboards, and green spaces.

Officers and staff will be appointed for the Murree PHA, which is expected to benefit both the local community and visiting tourists. The spokesperson added that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, the project will enhance the beauty of Murree’s tourist attractions.

The spokesperson further stated that the network of Parks and Horticulture Authorities will soon be expanded to other parts of the province.

Recent Stories

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

30 minutes ago
 WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as ..

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..

1 hour ago
 SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary supp ..

SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families

1 hour ago
 Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Pr ..

Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Product Passport, sustainability ..

2 minutes ago
 Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in colle ..

Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s b ..

2 minutes ago
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions

Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions

2 minutes ago
 NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ..

NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues notification regarding summer vacations ..

IHC issues notification regarding summer vacations of two judges

2 minutes ago
 Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details

Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details

23 minutes ago
 Dar stresses importance of institutional efficienc ..

Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service deli ..

23 minutes ago
 Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Comp ..

Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan