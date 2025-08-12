Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided to establish the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Murree to restore its natural beauty and promote tourism.

In this regard, Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has assigned task to Director General PHA to preparing a summary for the Chief Minister’s approval.

According to the Housing Department’s spokesperson, the new PHA will expand green areas, launch large-scale tree plantation drives to promote local forests, organise exhibitions and public events for citizens and tourists, and develop a revenue generation model through advertisements, signboards, and green spaces.

Officers and staff will be appointed for the Murree PHA, which is expected to benefit both the local community and visiting tourists. The spokesperson added that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, the project will enhance the beauty of Murree’s tourist attractions.

The spokesperson further stated that the network of Parks and Horticulture Authorities will soon be expanded to other parts of the province.