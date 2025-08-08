Open Menu

Murree To Get State-of-the-art Cardiac And Medical Facilities: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:09 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre will serve as excellent treatment facilities for Murree and its surrounding areas

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on Friday at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department to review the progress of both institutions. Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan also attended the session.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, modern cardiac facilities are being introduced in Murree for the first time in history. The Punjab government is purchasing advanced medical machinery worth crores of rupees, while HR and equipment for the hospital’s catheter lab are being arranged on an emergency basis.

Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan assured that HR issues are being addressed promptly and that linking the hospital and cardiology center with the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology will yield the desired results.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure timely execution of assigned responsibilities.

The meeting also instructed the C&W Department to expedite construction and finishing works. Superintendent Engineer Buildings Department Rawalpindi Imran Ali Satti, the MS, and other officials briefed participants on current progress, medical equipment procurement, and staffing requirements for the hospital’s upgrade.

Among the attendees were Chairman Punjab CM Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Dr. Adnan Khan, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rahmani, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretaries Ameer Muhammad and Anwar Bariar, along with other senior officers.

MS Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center Dr. Qaiser Mahmood Abbasi and other participants joined the meeting via video link.

