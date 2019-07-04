UrduPoint.com
Murree To Have Food Park, Cultural Monuments At Entry Points

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

Visitors to Murree would soon enjoy delicious food of their choice, as work to set up a Food Street has been accelerated which would complete in the shortest possible time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Visitors to Murree would soon enjoy delicious food of their choice, as work to set up a Food Street has been accelerated which would complete in the shortest possible time.

This was noted in a meeting held here on Thursday to review the beautification of Murree for attracting more tourists.

Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) officials informed the meeting that cultural monuments would be built at all the entry points of Murree from Rawalpindi, Azad Kashmir, Abbottabad and Galiyat.

A picture gallery and Dewar-e-Meharbani would be established where different photos of old Murree would be exhibited for general public.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood, Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Director General PHA Shafqat Raza.

