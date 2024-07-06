Open Menu

Murree To Have Status Of District Soon. Azma Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Murree to have status of district soon. Azma Bukhari

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari has said that soon Murree will be given the status of a district.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focusing on the grand development plan of Murree by introducing innovative development projects.

She informed that a specialized hospital would be built in Murree. The provincial information minister affirmed to take all measures for the welfare of journalists belonging to Murree.

Talking to the media during her visit to Murree Press Club on Saturday, the Information Minister said that Maryam Nawaz put a special focus on the development of Murree soon after assuming her office.

Murree is the second home of Chief Minister, she added.

The Information Minister further said that the government was working under a great vision of CM Punjab for Murree's infrastructure, development and promotion of tourism.

The performance of Basic Health Units and THQ Hospital will be further improved and cardiology labs will be established, she said.

She assured to talk to the Chief Minister about the welfare of Murree journalists, the new press club building and other issues related to media in Murree.

Press Club Murree's body should compile a list of registered journalists and send it to me, she asked the journalists while announcing that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would give houses to the journalists of Murree.

The minister further assured that she would discuss with media owners the matter of non-payment of salaries to the journalists.

"I wish to inaugurate the new building of Press Club Murree during my next visit", she said.

The minister observed that more work was needed to be done on illegal constructions and traffic problems in Murree.

She directed the administration and the traffic police to formulate the traffic plan on a season basis to avoid traffic jam.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Information Minister Punjab Murree Visit Traffic Media All Government

Recent Stories

Awam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awam Pakistan Party properly launched

4 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

2 hours ago
 Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

5 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

22 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

1 day ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan