Murree To Have Status Of District Soon. Azma Bukhari
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Information and Broadcasting Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari has said that soon Murree will be given the status of a district.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focusing on the grand development plan of Murree by introducing innovative development projects.
She informed that a specialized hospital would be built in Murree. The provincial information minister affirmed to take all measures for the welfare of journalists belonging to Murree.
Talking to the media during her visit to Murree Press Club on Saturday, the Information Minister said that Maryam Nawaz put a special focus on the development of Murree soon after assuming her office.
Murree is the second home of Chief Minister, she added.
The Information Minister further said that the government was working under a great vision of CM Punjab for Murree's infrastructure, development and promotion of tourism.
The performance of Basic Health Units and THQ Hospital will be further improved and cardiology labs will be established, she said.
She assured to talk to the Chief Minister about the welfare of Murree journalists, the new press club building and other issues related to media in Murree.
Press Club Murree's body should compile a list of registered journalists and send it to me, she asked the journalists while announcing that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would give houses to the journalists of Murree.
The minister further assured that she would discuss with media owners the matter of non-payment of salaries to the journalists.
"I wish to inaugurate the new building of Press Club Murree during my next visit", she said.
The minister observed that more work was needed to be done on illegal constructions and traffic problems in Murree.
She directed the administration and the traffic police to formulate the traffic plan on a season basis to avoid traffic jam.
Recent Stories
Awam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani delegation visits UK to strengthen academic collaborations23 seconds ago
-
Special Secretary Housing visits Gawalmandi area to inspect cleanliness work of Nullah Lai28 seconds ago
-
Heavy rains, windstorms bring relief from heatwave in Mirpur53 seconds ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party properly launched4 minutes ago
-
Camp setup for blood donation for Thalassemia Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance41 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in three operations41 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh51 minutes ago
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..1 hour ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting1 hour ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur1 hour ago