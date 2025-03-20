Murree To Host Mega Event On World Forest Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Various events have been planned throughout the Rawalpindi Division to observe World Forest Day including the central event which has been planned to be held in Murree
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Various events have been planned throughout the Rawalpindi Division to observe World Forest Day including the central event which has been planned to be held in Murree.
Students, government departments heads, political leaders and other concerned people will attend the Murree mega event. Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak has urged the general public to proactively participate in the event and play their part as responsible citizen.
A meeting in this regard was held here on Thursday with the commissioner in the chair.
Chief Conservator Forest, Iftikhar Farooqi has been assigned with a target of planting 7,41475 trees for this campaign. As per details, plantation of 95,500 plants in Rawalpindi district, 7235 in Attock district, 1,27,100 in Jhelum district, 1000 in Chakwal district and 5,10,640 plants in Murree district have been assigned.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak said that at the beginning of spring, the largest "World Forest Day" campaign was being launched across Punjab on March 21 to materialize the dream of Green Punjab.
Plantation will help us to mitigate smog, pollution and other fatal respiratory diseases. Also, the threats of flood and other calamities will be minimal.
The commissioner urged the citizens to take part in tree plantation. He directed the forest department to take all other departments on board and give them targets.
He stressed that only planting the trees is not enough. The survival rate of these plants is the actual success of this campaign. He further directed the forest department to keep a record of survival of the planted trees.
The meeting, held at the Commissioner's Office, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq, DGPHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Chief Conservator Forest Iftikhar Farooqi and other concerned officers.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving
MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi reviews Al Qasimi optical observatory
UNRWA: Five more staff killed in Gaza
Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to impro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day26 seconds ago
-
Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight28 seconds ago
-
IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases29 seconds ago
-
'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council31 seconds ago
-
Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded15 seconds ago
-
District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers32 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issues: CM Bugti48 minutes ago
-
Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT53 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism53 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan48 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric48 minutes ago