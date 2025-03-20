Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day

Various events have been planned throughout the Rawalpindi Division to observe World Forest Day including the central event which has been planned to be held in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Various events have been planned throughout the Rawalpindi Division to observe World Forest Day including the central event which has been planned to be held in Murree.

Students, government departments heads, political leaders and other concerned people will attend the Murree mega event. Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Amir Khattak has urged the general public to proactively participate in the event and play their part as responsible citizen.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Thursday with the commissioner in the chair.

Chief Conservator Forest, Iftikhar Farooqi has been assigned with a target of planting 7,41475 trees for this campaign. As per details, plantation of 95,500 plants in Rawalpindi district, 7235 in Attock district, 1,27,100 in Jhelum district, 1000 in Chakwal district and 5,10,640 plants in Murree district have been assigned.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak said that at the beginning of spring, the largest "World Forest Day" campaign was being launched across Punjab on March 21 to materialize the dream of Green Punjab.

Plantation will help us to mitigate smog, pollution and other fatal respiratory diseases. Also, the threats of flood and other calamities will be minimal.

The commissioner urged the citizens to take part in tree plantation. He directed the forest department to take all other departments on board and give them targets.

He stressed that only planting the trees is not enough. The survival rate of these plants is the actual success of this campaign. He further directed the forest department to keep a record of survival of the planted trees.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner's Office, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq, DGPHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Chief Conservator Forest Iftikhar Farooqi and other concerned officers.