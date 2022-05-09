UrduPoint.com

Murree Tourism Police Facilitating Tourist Solely: Zainab Ayub

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Murree Tourism Police facilitating tourist solely: Zainab Ayub

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :In-charge Murree Tourism Police Zainab Ayub on Monday said the establishment of tourism police was solely tourism purposes to facilitate public that would help smooth functioning of police set-up.

Talking in ptv programme, she said problems faced by tourist at Murree and its adjacent areas would be reduced significantly which were being reported in huge numbers from past many years.

In-charge Tourism Police said that we have set up different cells including harassment, missing and abduction of children, which would help in different other areas of the sector to identify problems. There will be a ladies specific desk also which will cater ladies faced problems only.

She said there will be a team comprised on horse riding which would look up the problems in hilly terrain.

She said it was a pilot project being launched in different phases of tourism police, if it succeeded than would also be spread across the province which has the capacity in tourism sector.

We will bridge the gap between public and police and will be people friendly in the sector and soon would launch an application in this regard where all sort of issue could easily be registered.

All the vehicle we have, the In-charge said were fully equipped with latest medically techonology and numbers of vehicles would also be increased in next phase the tourism department.

People of the area were cooperating delightedly after the establishment of tourism police because tourism is likely likened with livelihood of area, she said and adding that the more officials would be recruited with domicile of Murree area as they aware of every nook and corner of tourist spot.

She said the police have its toll free number 1757 where any sort of help can be obtained and complain regarding over charging issues can be solved as it was the tourism police mandate.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Vehicle All From PTV

Recent Stories

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

1 minute ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

28 minutes ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

3 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

4 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

4 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.