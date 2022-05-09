Murree Tourism Police facilitating tourist solely: Zainab Ayub

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :In-charge Murree Tourism Police Zainab Ayub on Monday said the establishment of tourism police was solely tourism purposes to facilitate public that would help smooth functioning of police set-up.

Talking in ptv programme, she said problems faced by tourist at Murree and its adjacent areas would be reduced significantly which were being reported in huge numbers from past many years.

In-charge Tourism Police said that we have set up different cells including harassment, missing and abduction of children, which would help in different other areas of the sector to identify problems. There will be a ladies specific desk also which will cater ladies faced problems only.

She said there will be a team comprised on horse riding which would look up the problems in hilly terrain.

She said it was a pilot project being launched in different phases of tourism police, if it succeeded than would also be spread across the province which has the capacity in tourism sector.

We will bridge the gap between public and police and will be people friendly in the sector and soon would launch an application in this regard where all sort of issue could easily be registered.

All the vehicle we have, the In-charge said were fully equipped with latest medically techonology and numbers of vehicles would also be increased in next phase the tourism department.

People of the area were cooperating delightedly after the establishment of tourism police because tourism is likely likened with livelihood of area, she said and adding that the more officials would be recruited with domicile of Murree area as they aware of every nook and corner of tourist spot.

She said the police have its toll free number 1757 where any sort of help can be obtained and complain regarding over charging issues can be solved as it was the tourism police mandate.