Murree Traffic Police Launch Widespread Crackdown Against Violators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:44 PM
Murree Traffic Police have intensified its crackdown against violators following special directives from Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Akhtar
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Murree Traffic Police have intensified its crackdown against violators following special directives from Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Akhtar. The campaign, launched under the principle of “One Nation, One Law,” aims to ensure the safety of citizens and enforce traffic regulations without discrimination.
According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, dozens of vehicles and motorcycles were penalized over the past week for various offenses.A total of 188 drivers were issued challans for driving without valid licenses, while 98 vehicles were imposed fine for overloading.
Additionally, 123 transporters were penalized for overcharging passengers, a common issue affecting tourists and locals alike.
In a continued effort to promote road safety, 204 motorcyclists were imposed fine for not wearing helmets, and action was taken against 165 vehicles operating with unregistered number plates.
Traffic police also registered more than 22 cases involving speeding, negligence, and careless driving. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Akhtar stressed that the crackdown will be continued and reiterated that any violation of traffic laws will not be tolerated. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules not only to protect their own lives but also to ensure the safety of others on the road.
