Murree Tragedy: Hammad Azhar For Avoiding Point-scoring On Tragedies

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Murree tragedy: Hammad Azhar for avoiding point-scoring on tragedies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday underlined the need to avoid political point-scoring on tragedies like Murree snowfall and suggested evolving a comprehensive strategy to tackle such a situation effectively in future.

The minister said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) kept its workforce engaged with the local administration of Murree to clear roads and helped the snow-stranded people.

Hammad said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) also sent its extra workforce, from surrounding localities to Murree aimed at preventing power disruption.

He said all power feeders, which faced disruption due to heavy snowfall in Murree, had now been restored; however, a few 'local faults' were being removed.

The minister appreciated IESCO teams for exhibiting great courage and professionalism in carrying out repair and power restoration work despite intense snowfall and harsh weather conditions.

The minister suggested that advance booking in the hotels of Murree should be encouraged as it will avoid sleeping in the vehicles. He also suggested giving the status of district to Murree to deal with any situation.

