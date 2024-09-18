Murree Transporters Warned Against Overcharging Travel Fares
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zahir Sherazi has warned the transporters against not complying with government prescribed policy after fuel price cut. He asked the transporters to reduce the fares on every route and display the fare lists. He directed the relevant authority to take strict action against transport owners who do not reduce travel fares.
The government has recently reduced the petroleum prices according to which, diesel has been reduced by Rs 13.6 paisa and petrol by Rs.10 per litre. All fares have also been reduced in the same proportion.
According to the details, the deputy commissioner on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the transporters in which secretary RTA, traffic police officials and rescue-1122 reps were also present.
DC said that the fruits of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products should reach the people, the transport owners should reduce the fares and immediately display the fares in prominent places at the stations.
Further, while issuing instructions to the traffic police, he directed to ensure the implementation of the prescribed fares and in this regard, any complaint received from the public should be redressed in time. "The vehicles should be checked to ensure compliance with the lease and strict action should be taken against the violating transport owners", he directed.
