Murree witness divers events in connection with World Tourism Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Various events were held on Friday in Murree to mark World Tourism Day. A cake cutting ceremony was organized at GPO Chowk in which officials and the general public participated. The event was followed by a symbolic walk on Mall Road under the leadership of Punjab Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmed Tarar.

Officers and officials of government departments, including businessmen, journalists and people from civil society participated in the awareness walk.

An awareness seminar was also organized in connection with World Tourism Day at Punjab Arts Council Murree. In the seminar, awareness was provided regarding the role of tourism in maintaining law and order, government initiatives to promote tourism and tourist destinations.

Another workshop titling 'Challenges facing tourism in Murree and possible solutions' was held at a local hotel. MNA Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yamin Satti, Secretary Tourism Punjab, Farid Ahmed Tarar, Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Representatives from Hotel Management Association, Anjuman Tajran Murree, journalist community and local community participated in the workshop. The participants presented various suggestions for the promotion of tourism in Murree.

Regional Manager Patriota Chairlift Moazzam Nazir informed the participants about the constructive role of TDCP for the promotion of tourism in Murree.

Addressing the event, Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar said that Murree is a health-promoting tourist destination. "A large number of international and local tourists visit Murree for the purpose of sightseeing and entertainment", he added.

Bilal Yamin Satti in his address said that the Punjab government was taking concrete steps to promote tourism throughout the province, especially in Murree.

'The Pindi-Murree Glass Train project is one of the depictions of the government's commitment for tourism promotion", he said.

The Secretary Tourism Farid Ahmed Tarr observed that tourism could help in establishing law and order."Tourism is the name of positive entertainment", he said adding that tourism remained a means towards positive change in a society.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi while addressing the event said that the district administration made exemplary arrangements to provide facilities to the tourists which were very important for the promotion of tourism.

"According to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, the administration is working on various projects to promote tourism in Murree", said the deputy commissioner.