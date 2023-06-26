Open Menu

Murree's Cleanliness Top Priority; CEO RWMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Monday said that the cleanliness of the hill station Murree was a top priority as tourists from across the world visited to see its beauty

He said this while visiting Murree to review the cleanliness arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Rana said that additional sanitary workers had been deployed in Murree to keep the city neat and clean during the Eid holidays.

He said the cleanliness drive was in full swing in district Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were used to remove rubbish from the roads.

He said that the sanitation staff of RWMC had removed hundreds of tonnes of garbage and debris during rains from the area.

Safdar said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed.

The CEO urged the people to keep the animal waste in the bags provided by RWMC, adding "If animal waste is seen in any street, the complaint could be lodged on helpline 1139 and the workers of RWMC would respond within no time and waste would be removed." He urged the people visiting Murree to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbageand other materials in the trash trolleys placed on every road of the hill station.

