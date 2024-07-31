Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and MNA, Raja Osama Sarwar on Wednesday said that completion of the ongoing development projects will further boost tourism in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and MNA, Raja Osama Sarwar on Wednesday said that completion of the ongoing development projects will further boost tourism in Murree.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has special focus on Murree's development projects as Malka-e- Kohsar is a center of tourism, he added.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting on the current position of development projects, which was held in Murree. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbass Shirazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain (R) Shehryar Shirazi and officers from relevant departments attended the meeting.

According to the details, the development projects of Murree were reviewed in detail in the light of the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. DC Murree briefed the chair regarding ongoing development projects in Murree. Raja Osama Sarwar said that development projects of Murree will be completed according to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz.

The deputy commissioner apprised the meeting that all resources were being utilized to complete the development projects. Implementation of Murree Master Plan is being ensured, he added.