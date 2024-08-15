Open Menu

Murree's Pleasant Weather Attracts Thousands Tourists To Celebrate Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Murree's pleasant weather attracts thousands tourists to celebrate Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Independence Day, a large number of tourists visited Malka-e-Kohsar Murree in a stunning and pleasant weather.

The entrance of more than 25000 vehicles was recorded in Murree on 14th August, giving the city a festive environment.

According to the details, the City Traffic Officer (CTO), Beenish Fatima has lauded the officers and officials for performing their duties round the clock.

She also made her presence in Murree and directly reviewed the traffic arrangements so that the tourists traveling to and from Murree on the occasion of Independence Day should not face any kind of difficulties.

The CTO said that the traffic police managed the traffic despite the paucity of parking under the limited resources.

"They ensured the uninterrupted flow of traffic and performed their duties in the best way while helping the tourists", she said while appreciating the traffic personnel services.

The tourists also appreciated the traffic management.

Related Topics

Weather Police Murree Vehicles Traffic Independence August From Best

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan