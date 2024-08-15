Murree's Pleasant Weather Attracts Thousands Tourists To Celebrate Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) On the occasion of Independence Day, a large number of tourists visited Malka-e-Kohsar Murree in a stunning and pleasant weather.
The entrance of more than 25000 vehicles was recorded in Murree on 14th August, giving the city a festive environment.
According to the details, the City Traffic Officer (CTO), Beenish Fatima has lauded the officers and officials for performing their duties round the clock.
She also made her presence in Murree and directly reviewed the traffic arrangements so that the tourists traveling to and from Murree on the occasion of Independence Day should not face any kind of difficulties.
The CTO said that the traffic police managed the traffic despite the paucity of parking under the limited resources.
"They ensured the uninterrupted flow of traffic and performed their duties in the best way while helping the tourists", she said while appreciating the traffic personnel services.
The tourists also appreciated the traffic management.
