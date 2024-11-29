Open Menu

Murtaza Abbasi Accuses PTI Of Propaganda And Internal Divisions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Murtaza Abbasi accuses PTI of propaganda and internal divisions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Former Federal Minister and PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday criticized PTI for resorting to propaganda after the failure of its protests, alleging that its leadership sent workers to the front lines while enjoying outings at Khanpur Dam. He expressed these views while talking to media here.

Abbasi claimed the violent protests were a deliberate attempt to avoid legal proceedings against Imran Khan.

He accused PTI of using state resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the protests and dismissed the claims of casualties, citing Health department's statements that no bodies or gunshot injuries were reported.

Abbasi also highlighted internal PTI divisions, alleging that senior leaders, including Atif Khan and Asad Qaiser, did not participate and disputes exist between Bushra Bibi and Aleema Khan over party control.

Abbasi questioned PTI’s failure to present evidence of violence, stating the party, known for recording everything, could not produce a single video of alleged firing on protesters.

