ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday, in a press statement, expressed deep concern over the suppression of the Kashmiri people's struggle and termed it a dark chapter in the region's history.

Abbasi characterized India's actions as a mockery of secularism and human rights principles, emphasizing that the historical context of occupied Kashmir is riddled with India's illegal occupation and the oppression of innocent Kashmiris.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Abbasi condemned India's attempts to deprive Kashmiris of their fundamental rights, describing it as the worst form of oppression.

The minister praised the unwavering determination and courage of the Kashmiri people, which has thwarted India's efforts to label them as terrorists and criminals.

He also shed light on the international aspect of the conflict, noting that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been on the United Nations' agenda for decades. He called for an urgent and responsible resolution of the longstanding conflict.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi urged the international community to pressure India into ceasing human rights violations and to hold the country accountable for its transgressions in the region. He expressed concern over the international fraternity's silence regarding the demographic changes and illegal actions by India on August 5, 2019, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.