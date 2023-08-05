Open Menu

Murtaza Abbasi Condemns India's Actions On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Murtaza Abbasi condemns India's actions on Kashmir Solidarity Day

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday, in a press statement, expressed deep concern over the suppression of the Kashmiri people's struggle and termed it a dark chapter in the region's history

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday, in a press statement, expressed deep concern over the suppression of the Kashmiri people's struggle and termed it a dark chapter in the region's history.

Abbasi characterized India's actions as a mockery of secularism and human rights principles, emphasizing that the historical context of occupied Kashmir is riddled with India's illegal occupation and the oppression of innocent Kashmiris.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Abbasi condemned India's attempts to deprive Kashmiris of their fundamental rights, describing it as the worst form of oppression.

The minister praised the unwavering determination and courage of the Kashmiri people, which has thwarted India's efforts to label them as terrorists and criminals.

He also shed light on the international aspect of the conflict, noting that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been on the United Nations' agenda for decades. He called for an urgent and responsible resolution of the longstanding conflict.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi urged the international community to pressure India into ceasing human rights violations and to hold the country accountable for its transgressions in the region. He expressed concern over the international fraternity's silence regarding the demographic changes and illegal actions by India on August 5, 2019, in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Jammu August Criminals 2019

Recent Stories

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

13 minutes ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

13 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

15 minutes ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

18 minutes ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

31 minutes ago
KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

15 minutes ago
 Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept reco ..

Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept recommended milk price

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop ..

Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held at ..

16 minutes ago
 Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

16 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

16 minutes ago
 PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultati ..

PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultations of all stakeholders

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan