ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed deep concern over the events that unfolded on May 9 and termed it the darkest day in Pakistan's history.

He expressed these views in a social media statement.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi highlighted an "unholy attempt" by a militant group to sow discord between the Pakistani Army and the public, citing attacks on military installations, including the revered Jinnah House.

Moreover, Abbasi lamented the desecration of the statue of Captain Colonel Sher Khan, a revered martyr and national hero.

He emphasized that May 9 was orchestrated as part of a nefarious scheme, with undeniable evidence against the perpetrators. He vehemently denounced those who misled the youth and incited violence against the state, asserting that they deserved no mercy.

Acknowledging the valor of the martyrs, Abbasi saluted their courage, bravery, and valor, even recognized by the enemy.

He condemned the perpetrators who resorted to violence against fellow citizens, declaring them unworthy of being called Pakistanis.