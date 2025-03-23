Murtaza Abbasi Congratulates Nation On Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Former Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and General Secretary of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day. He emphasized that Pakistan is our identity, achieved through immense sacrifices, and urged the nation to uphold the values of unity and perseverance.
Speaking on the eve of March 23, he stated, "This day reminds us of the visionary leadership of Allama Iqbal, the historic struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the sacrifices of millions of Muslims in the subcontinent who strived for a separate homeland where they could live freely in accordance with their faith and culture.
"
Murtaza Abbasi further highlighted that the Pakistan Resolution of 1940 provided a clear direction and a unified goal for the Muslims of India, strengthening their resolve to achieve an independent state. He described it as an epoch-making event that changed the course of history for the Indian Muslims and laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.
He reiterated the need to honor the sacrifices of our forefathers by working towards a strong, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan, where justice, democracy, and economic stability prevail.
