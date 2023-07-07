Open Menu

Murtaza Abbasi Expressed Sorrow Over 8 Children's Deaths In Shangla Landslide Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Murtaza Abbasi expressed sorrow over 8 children's deaths in Shangla landslide incident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the death of eight children in the Shangla landslide incident.

The minister said that the incident has sparked an urgent response from various authorities, including the Pakistan Army and rescue agencies, who have promptly initiated relief efforts to assist those affected, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi extended his sympathies and assured the affected families that they are not alone in their grief.

He said that as the monsoon season progresses, weather experts have predicted heavy rain, highlighting the need for increased caution, particularly for those living near streams and in mountainous regions.

The Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs emphasized the importance of exercising caution and taking necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with heavy rainfall.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the federal government to the safety and security of its citizens.

He assured the public that the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and property, deploying all available resources and strategies for the welfare of the people.

