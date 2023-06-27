Open Menu

Murtaza Abbasi Felicitates Pilgrims For Performing Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Murtaza Abbasi felicitates pilgrims for performing Hajj

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday felicitated the pilgrims from Pakistani as well as the Muslim world for performing Hajj

MAKKAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday felicitated the pilgrims from Pakistani as well as the Muslim world for performing Hajj.

"No doubt performing Hajj is an utmost desire of every Muslim. May Allah Almighty resolve all the problems confronting Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah," he said in a statement.

He said Hajj is an important pillar of islam becoming a source to seek Allah's appeasement and forgiveness.

The minister said that Allah Almighty bestowed the Muslims with the blessing of Hajj and prayed for the believers to get repeated chances of pilgrimage to Makkah al-Mukarramah.

The minister said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had made the best possible arrangements to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Hajj Makkah May Muslim All From Best

Recent Stories

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 va ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism cases

1 minute ago
 Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in S ..

Pak athletes return home with total 80 medals in Special Olympic World Games

7 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife to jail on judicial remand

7 minutes ago
 Number of Rough Sleepers in London Up 21% in Past ..

Number of Rough Sleepers in London Up 21% in Past Year - Survey

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Assistance to Cuba Under I ..

Russia Ready to Provide Assistance to Cuba Under Illegal US Trade Sanctions - Sh ..

2 minutes ago
 Two youth among 3 die in different accidents

Two youth among 3 die in different accidents

2 minutes ago
Police releases security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Police releases security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN ..

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN-Backed Tribunal on Russia - S ..

45 minutes ago
 Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on ..

Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on Terror in Call With Palestinia ..

49 minutes ago
 AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

45 minutes ago
 Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

46 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan