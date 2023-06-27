Murtaza Abbasi felicitates pilgrims for performing Hajj

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday felicitated the pilgrims from Pakistani as well as the Muslim world for performing Hajj

MAKKAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday felicitated the pilgrims from Pakistani as well as the Muslim world for performing Hajj.

"No doubt performing Hajj is an utmost desire of every Muslim. May Allah Almighty resolve all the problems confronting Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah," he said in a statement.

He said Hajj is an important pillar of islam becoming a source to seek Allah's appeasement and forgiveness.

The minister said that Allah Almighty bestowed the Muslims with the blessing of Hajj and prayed for the believers to get repeated chances of pilgrimage to Makkah al-Mukarramah.

The minister said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had made the best possible arrangements to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.