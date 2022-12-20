Murtaza Abbasi for setting up commission to probe current economic mess, inflation

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday called for setting up a commission to probe and tell the nation who was responsible for current economic mess and inflation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday called for setting up a commission to probe and tell the nation who was responsible for current economic mess and inflation in the country.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said that the country was prosper in 2018 and the national economy was going on fast track in right direction. The entire nation was looking towards the Parliament to thoroughly investigate how the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government led by Imran Khan failed and wrong policies damaged national economy and caused high inflation.

He said the coalition government had to take unpopular and tough decisions to save the country from bankruptcy. Imran Khan, PTI wanted to misguide the nation and bulldoze the democratic system in the country, he added.

The minister said massive corruption of Imran Khan had exposed and the nation should know the facts that how, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been facing PTI's government in-efficiency for the last nine years.