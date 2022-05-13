Murtaza Abbasi says PTI govt claims 2600 km roads but not constructed even 100 km

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had claimed construction of 2600 kilometer roads but did not even construct 100 km road in last three and an half years.

Replying to a question during Questions hour in National Assembly, he challenged ex-federal minister claim and said he (Murad Saeed) had made empty claims only to make people fool.

He said that circular was issued to all the ministers to ensure presence in the Questions hour session for replies in the house.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani asked the minister and officials to ensure their presence in the House for replies of questions of the members.