ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi will hold special meetings with the people of his constituency here on April 24 and 25.

According to details, the minister will return to his constituency on April 24 for the first time after assuming new responsibilities as the federal minister and meet the people at his residence to resolve their issues.