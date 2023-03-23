UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Abbassi Congratulates Nation On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Murtaza Abbassi congratulates nation on Pakistan Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minster for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday said that we earned 'independence' through immense sacrifices and Pakistan, as a nation, is our prime identity.

He expressed these views on the eve of Pakistan Day.

"23 March reminds us of the vision of Allama Iqbal, the historic struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Muslims of the Sub-Continent in search of a separate homeland to live peacefully according to their own belief and culture", Murtaza Abbassi said.

The minister said that Pakistan's resolution gave the Muslims an ideal and united them to attain a shared objective. It was such an epoch-making event, which changed the course of history for the Indian Muslims.

