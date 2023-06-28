Open Menu

Murtaza Abbassi Directs For Inquiry Into Mansehra Fire Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday while taking notice of the fire incident at a petroleum agency in Mansehra directed Commissioner Hazara division to submit an inquiry report.

He also directed the commissioner to conduct the inquiry through Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansehra and a thorough examination should be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

The minister further said that all precautionary measures would be taken and in case of any negligence, action would be taken against those responsible, and also relevant authorities will be questioned in that regard.

Murtaza Abbassi expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the loss of lives in the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

In Mansehra City, a fire broke out in a warehouse located on Thakrah Chinar Road due to an oil tanker.

Upon receiving the report, Rescue 1122 dispatched an ambulance and three fire vehicles to the place.

The reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained, posing a threat of damage to nearby properties, the staff of Rescue 1122 successfully gained control over the fire.

Rescue 1122 confirmed the death of one person and also shifted the injured to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

