Murtaza Abbassi Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings To Nation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday extended greetings to the entire nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The minister stated that the act of sacrificing animals as per Allah command holds universal significance, as every Muslim offers sacrifice according to their means and ability.

He said that the purpose of sacrifice is to dedicate one's desires towards higher objectives. He said such act of sacrifice brings forth qualities within individuals that enable them to endure hardships and challenging situations with patience and perseverance.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi said the spirit of sacrifice is a testament to the resilience to bear all kinds of difficulties with a smile.

The minister said the need to promote and practice the values of sacrifice, and on this special occasion of Eid, he urged everyone to remember the underprivileged, needy, and the destitute.

