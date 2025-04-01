Murtaza Ali Khan Meets Asifa Bhutto Zardari
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Member of Punjab Assembly, Murtaza Ali Khan Chang, along with Chairman District Council Kashmore, Mir Gul Muhammad Khan Jakhrani, met First Lady and Member of the National Assembly, Asifa Bhutto Zardari.
During the meeting, they extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Ms. Bhutto Zardari.
Young PPP leader Ashiq Hussain Zardari was also present on the occasion.
