Murtaza announces to increase Chairman HEC tenure from 2 to 4 years through legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has announced legislation to increase the term of the chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) from two years to four years to solve the problems faced by the higher education sector in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of a dinner hosted by well-known scholar and columnist Naeem Masood, the minister said that the continuation of the higher education policies were essential for the country's development and educational improvement.

The dinner was organized in the honor of Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

Murtaza assured that the legislation to increase the tenure of the Chairman HEC to 4 years would be implemented so that things go smoothly.

Speaking on occasion, Naeem said that it was very important to coordinate industrial links and consortium development for third party and research benefits for university ranking.

Dr Mukhtar assured that innovations would be brought in research, ORIC and QEC activities in universities.

The federal minister was the chief guest, while former minister of state Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal, VC Quaid-e-Azam University Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, VC Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Zia Al Qayyum, VC Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur Dr Raza Bhatti, VC University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr Kaleem Abbasi, VC Gujrat University Dr Shabar Atiq, VC Poonch University Dr Zakaria Zakir, Ex-VC Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Ex-VC Haripur University Dr Anwar Geelani and others were also present.