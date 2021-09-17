UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Bhutto's 25th Death Anniversary On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The 25th death anniversary of Late Chairman of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) and the elder Son of Former Prime Minister Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Brother of Former Prime Minister Late Benazir Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto will be observed on Saturday (September 18, 2021), by both PPP(SB) and Pakistan People's Party(PPP).

To mark the day PPP(SB) will hold an Qur'ran Khawani in Al-Murtaza House Larkana and distribute "Langar" (free meals), on Saturday.

In this connection, the PPP(SB) will hold a public meeting, on Saturday at 5.0pm, at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to be addressed by Central Provincial leaders of the Party.

Meanwhile, PPP Larkana district will also observe Late Murtaza's death anniversary by holding Qura'an Khawani at the Bhutto House Naudero, and District Secretariat of PPP Larkana and at the Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion Free food (Langar) will also distribute among the needy and poor people.

Besides, Collective prayers will be offered for the departed soul of Martyrs of Bhutto Family and floral wreaths will also be laid on the graves at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion, Provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs, Office bearers of PPP District Larkana, Talukas, Units and cities and workers will participates in the Qur'ran Khawani.

Both the groups of PPP are busy in giving last touches to the programmes of Murtaza Bhutto's 25th death anniversary.

