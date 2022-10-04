Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday directed the Estate Department to utilize all the resources to increase the revenue collection for making the KMC financially stable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday directed the Estate Department to utilize all the resources to increase the revenue collection for making the KMC financially stable.

He said that all the revenue departments should mobilize their staff and make the best possible use of the existing means tor recover utility taxes and other dues, according to a statement issued here.

In the meeting, Estate Director Samira Hussain gave a briefing regarding various issues and said that recoveries were being made.

Murtaza said that measures were being taken to make the departments of the KMC active and dynamic, adding that the results would be visible soon.