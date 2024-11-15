Murtaza Javed Abbasi Criticizes Merit Violations In KP
Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday has accused the provincial government of undermining merit and depriving deserving individuals of employment opportunities
He alleged that jobs were given to those who bribed public representatives, leaving rightful candidates empty-handed.Abbasi made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of business center.
During his address, Abbasi criticized the PTI leadership for lacking initiatives aimed at public welfare. He stated, “The province has been plunged into severe challenges. Even Class-IV and watchman positions have been sold, depriving the deserving candidates of their rights.
”
Murtaza Abbasi stated that the PML-N is the only party in Pakistan that has successfully brought the country out of crises and initiated numerous mega projects, including motorways, airports, and others. These projects have not only contributed to the national economy and facilitated the public but also provided a significant number of employment opportunities.
The event concluded with the local community appreciating Abbasi’s presence and his remarks on the pressing issues faced by the province.
Earlier, the event was marked by a warm reception for Murtaza Javed Abbasi by community leaders from Langrial, Samowala, Hajiagali, and Bodla villages. He was joined by former candidate for Tehsil Chairman Havelian Malik Talha, Qari Yasir Tanoli and other prominent figures.
