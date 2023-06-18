UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Javed Abbasi Inaugurates Sui Gas Provision Project For Village Phalkot Galyat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Murtaza Javed Abbasi inaugurates Sui gas provision project for village Phalkot Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the Sui gas provision project in village Phalkot Galyat that would completed with the cost of Rs 11 million.

While addressing a public gathering on the occasion, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had neglected the people of the Hazara division during its four-year tenure.

Murtaza Abbasi said that PTI had the worst four years of rule in the history of Pakistan and they don't have any developmental project to present. In contrast, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has initiated several projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Hazara.

The PTI government has increased inflation day by day during its government while our government has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel, and flour, adding he said.

The minister said that despite the conspiracies against Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is standing firmly against them and will rescue the country from the crises, during every tenure of PML-N the country has always progressed rapidly.

It was further mentioned that our manifesto is dedicated to serving the people, and this process will continue.

On this occasion, former MPA Sardar Aurangzib Nalootha, Zulfaqar Javed Abbasi, Malak Mohabbat Awan, Malak Faisal, Sardar Asif, and others addressed and stated that Murtaza Javed Abbasi has brought historical development work in one year in the region and there is no match for it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gas Sunday Muslim From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

21 minutes ago
 Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.