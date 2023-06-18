Murtaza Javed Abbasi inaugurates Sui gas provision project for village Phalkot Galyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the Sui gas provision project in village Phalkot Galyat that would completed with the cost of Rs 11 million.

While addressing a public gathering on the occasion, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had neglected the people of the Hazara division during its four-year tenure.

Murtaza Abbasi said that PTI had the worst four years of rule in the history of Pakistan and they don't have any developmental project to present. In contrast, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has initiated several projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Hazara.

The PTI government has increased inflation day by day during its government while our government has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel, and flour, adding he said.

The minister said that despite the conspiracies against Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is standing firmly against them and will rescue the country from the crises, during every tenure of PML-N the country has always progressed rapidly.

It was further mentioned that our manifesto is dedicated to serving the people, and this process will continue.

On this occasion, former MPA Sardar Aurangzib Nalootha, Zulfaqar Javed Abbasi, Malak Mohabbat Awan, Malak Faisal, Sardar Asif, and others addressed and stated that Murtaza Javed Abbasi has brought historical development work in one year in the region and there is no match for it.