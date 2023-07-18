Murtaza Javed Abbassi condoles

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the son of PML-N leader and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The federal minister in his condolence message to the bereaved family said that in this moment of trial and grief, we stand with the bereaved family, losing a young child is a huge tragedy, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls of Anza Tariq in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son, Anza Tariq, died in a road accident in Islamabad on Monday night.