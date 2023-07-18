Open Menu

Murtaza Javed Abbassi Condoles

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Murtaza Javed Abbassi condoles

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the son of PML-N leader and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The federal minister in his condolence message to the bereaved family said that in this moment of trial and grief, we stand with the bereaved family, losing a young child is a huge tragedy, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls of Anza Tariq in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son, Anza Tariq, died in a road accident in Islamabad on Monday night.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Died Road Accident Young Muslim Family Sad

Recent Stories

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu comm ..

Sindh Minister asks dacoits not to harm Hindu community

15 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different part ..

PMD forecasts more monsoon rains in different parts of country during ongoing we ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

12 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

12 hours ago
Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

12 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

12 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

12 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

12 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

12 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan