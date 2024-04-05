Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP

Former federal minister and Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Murtaza Javaid Abbasi on Friday expressed concern over the delayed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deeming it a violation of the constitution

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Former Federal minister and Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Murtaza Javaid Abbasi on Friday expressed concern over the delayed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deeming it a violation of the constitution.

In a press statement issued here, he said, "We are committed to advocating for reforms to ensure the timely conduct of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,". Murtaza Javaid Abbasi affirmed that they will hold those accountable who infringe upon the rights of the people of KP through any means available.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the party vows to prioritize resolving issues faced by the people of Hazara, giving them preferential attention.

Moreover, he said that efforts have been made to engage with the minister of power to expedite the activation of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) promising imminent positive developments.