Open Menu

Murtaza Javed Abbassi Expresses Concern Over Delayed Senate Elections In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP

Former federal minister and Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Murtaza Javaid Abbasi on Friday expressed concern over the delayed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deeming it a violation of the constitution

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Former Federal minister and Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Murtaza Javaid Abbasi on Friday expressed concern over the delayed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deeming it a violation of the constitution.

In a press statement issued here, he said, "We are committed to advocating for reforms to ensure the timely conduct of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,". Murtaza Javaid Abbasi affirmed that they will hold those accountable who infringe upon the rights of the people of KP through any means available.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the party vows to prioritize resolving issues faced by the people of Hazara, giving them preferential attention.

Moreover, he said that efforts have been made to engage with the minister of power to expedite the activation of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) promising imminent positive developments.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company

Recent Stories

Commissioner distributes gifts among cancer patien ..

Commissioner distributes gifts among cancer patients, women prisoners

5 minutes ago
 Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma hos ..

Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash

5 minutes ago
 DPO Mansehra convenes religious scholars conferenc ..

DPO Mansehra convenes religious scholars conference

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh calls on CM Sindh

5 minutes ago
 EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russ ..

EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russia

11 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

1 hour ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

1 hour ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

1 hour ago
 Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan