Murtaza Javed Abbassi raises concerns over alleged misuse of relief funds in KPK

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) PML-N General Secretary and former Federal minister Murtaza Javaid Abbasi Sunday has raised concerns regarding the alleged misuse of relief funds by the provincial government.

Talking to media here, Abbasi highlighted that both the Ramadan and Eid packages are being distributed without proper accountability, raising questions about their transparent allocation.

He emphasized the need for fair and transparent distribution of resources, warning that they intend to challenge the preferential treatment in the courts. Murtaza Abbasi announced the initiation of consultations at the provincial level and vowed to protest vigorously against what he termed as discriminatory practices.

The PML-N official criticized the distribution of 1000 packages to MPAs by the Chief Minister KP, alleging that undeserving individuals were being forcibly verified, which he condemned as unacceptable. He stressed the importance of elected officials serving the entire province and assembly impartially, regardless of political affiliations.

Abbasi also highlighted the need for thorough scrutiny of the allocated funds, amounting to Rs 1.15 billion, emphasizing the importance of preventing any embezzlement or misappropriation.

He cautioned against repeating the alleged looting witnessed during the previous Ramadan package distribution, warning against similar actions with the upcoming Eid package.