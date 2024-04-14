Open Menu

Murtaza Javed Abbassi Raises Concerns Over Alleged Misuse Of Relief Funds In KPK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Murtaza Javed Abbassi raises concerns over alleged misuse of relief funds in KPK

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) PML-N General Secretary and former Federal minister Murtaza Javaid Abbasi Sunday has raised concerns regarding the alleged misuse of relief funds by the provincial government.

Talking to media here, Abbasi highlighted that both the Ramadan and Eid packages are being distributed without proper accountability, raising questions about their transparent allocation.

He emphasized the need for fair and transparent distribution of resources, warning that they intend to challenge the preferential treatment in the courts. Murtaza Abbasi announced the initiation of consultations at the provincial level and vowed to protest vigorously against what he termed as discriminatory practices.

The PML-N official criticized the distribution of 1000 packages to MPAs by the Chief Minister KP, alleging that undeserving individuals were being forcibly verified, which he condemned as unacceptable. He stressed the importance of elected officials serving the entire province and assembly impartially, regardless of political affiliations.

Abbasi also highlighted the need for thorough scrutiny of the allocated funds, amounting to Rs 1.15 billion, emphasizing the importance of preventing any embezzlement or misappropriation.

He cautioned against repeating the alleged looting witnessed during the previous Ramadan package distribution, warning against similar actions with the upcoming Eid package.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Media Government Billion Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

21 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

21 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

21 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

21 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

21 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

21 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

21 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

21 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

21 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan